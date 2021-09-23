VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Cannonball Research

Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VZIO. Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VIZIO will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $46,115.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,898 shares of company stock worth $4,713,753 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $728,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $515,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $4,583,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $4,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

