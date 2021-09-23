VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.900-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.530 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.36.

VMW traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.44. 79,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.03. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

