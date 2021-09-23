Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives €64.84 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €64.92 ($76.38).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

VNA traded up €0.64 ($0.75) on Thursday, reaching €54.10 ($63.65). The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12-month high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.32. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

