Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $97,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 982,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $77,151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 94.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 386,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

VMC stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.12. 5,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,842. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.