Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.19

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $0.93. Washington Prime Group shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 824,188 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($2.10). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 80.65% and a negative net margin of 56.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of retail properties. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

