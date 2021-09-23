Waves Enterprise (WEST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $435,860.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $21.04 million and approximately $435,860.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00072890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00114355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00166098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,706.19 or 0.99897067 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.34 or 0.06990344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.34 or 0.00782835 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

