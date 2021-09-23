Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 1,153 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 177.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $22.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $837.71. 5,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $835.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $769.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

