Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.41. 55,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.42. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

