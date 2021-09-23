Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $16.62 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 2.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned approximately 0.86% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $16,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST remained flat at $$51.10 on Thursday. 4,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

