Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in International Paper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in International Paper by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after buying an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in International Paper by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in International Paper by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.37. 44,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.93. International Paper has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

