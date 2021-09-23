Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 182 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after buying an additional 1,042,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,234,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,456,000 after purchasing an additional 604,781 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $165.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,914. The company has a market capitalization of $435.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

