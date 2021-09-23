Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 191 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,700. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.74 and a 52-week high of $327.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

