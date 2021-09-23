Wedbush Comments on Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.40 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total transaction of $355,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,903.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,229,811 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.