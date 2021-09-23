Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL) recently:

9/22/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $139.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $159.00 to $152.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $178.00 to $159.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $178.00 to $159.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $164.00 to $137.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $139.21 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day moving average is $153.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after buying an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after buying an additional 282,377 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after buying an additional 271,690 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $24,826,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.