Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Get Weibo alerts:

WB has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,134 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Weibo by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,180 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.