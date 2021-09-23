Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,236,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,657 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $101,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $193.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.