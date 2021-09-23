Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. The company has a market cap of $193.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 341.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 207,402 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 213,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,792,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,183,000 after acquiring an additional 258,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.