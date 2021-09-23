Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,716 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $103,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

WFC opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $193.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

