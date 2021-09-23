Wells Fargo & Company Trims International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Target Price to $160.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.65.

NYSE IFF opened at $132.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

