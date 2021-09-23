Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $98.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,753,000 after buying an additional 57,429 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,370,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,891,000 after buying an additional 38,355 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 48,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.