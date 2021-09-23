Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $98.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.
WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.
Welltower stock opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,753,000 after buying an additional 57,429 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,370,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,891,000 after buying an additional 38,355 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 48,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
