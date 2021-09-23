Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 126.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,089. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WABC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.