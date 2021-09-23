Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $90.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.71. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 116.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $459,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,547 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $107,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 20.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

