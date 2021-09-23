Westpac Banking Corp Buys 64,325 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,325 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mattel by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mattel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Mattel by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mattel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. Mattel’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

