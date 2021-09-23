Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $89.98 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

