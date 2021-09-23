Westpac Banking Corp Sells 11,414 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,414 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,669,000 after acquiring an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,231,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE NUE opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.24. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.