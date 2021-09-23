Westpac Banking Corp Sells 42,436 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 42,436 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NOV by 12.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 383,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in NOV by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NOV by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

