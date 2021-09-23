WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock Position Reduced by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 48.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,492,000. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,909,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,746,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in WEX by 34.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,308,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

NYSE WEX opened at $167.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.46. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

