Weyerhaeuser to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend by 59.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.26. 5,446,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weyerhaeuser stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Weyerhaeuser worth $168,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.