WHALE (WHALE) Trading 25% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.85 or 0.00028668 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $80.56 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00072100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00114342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00165740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,740.79 or 0.99848298 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.89 or 0.06969366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.22 or 0.00781596 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

