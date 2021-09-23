White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Down 21.3% in August

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,065.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $752.10 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,115.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,147.58.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

