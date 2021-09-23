Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLL. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

WLL opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -98.59. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,492,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 726,497 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

