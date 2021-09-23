Wilder World (WILD) Price Tops $1.24 on Major Exchanges

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $88.40 million and $4.94 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002787 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00056583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00128733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,083,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

