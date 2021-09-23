William Blair Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $90.64 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01). The company had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $139,496.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $638,247.84. Following the sale, the executive now owns 613,460 shares in the company, valued at $53,518,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

