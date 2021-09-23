Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206,549 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 184,478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 52,012.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 175,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,470,000 after purchasing an additional 175,282 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 156,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $189.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,283.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,280,450. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

