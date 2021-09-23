Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

WLTW opened at $230.94 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

