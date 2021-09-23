Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 36,105 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 36,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.63 per share, with a total value of $3,236,091.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,497,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 35,824 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,331,990.24.

On Monday, September 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,232,380.43.

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80.

NYSE SXT opened at $91.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $54.47 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

SXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 118,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 106,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 44,958 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.