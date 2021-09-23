Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 7,335 Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 114,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29,455 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,133. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $3.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

