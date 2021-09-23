Wing Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00073564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00113901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00165168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,820.24 or 1.00226287 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.76 or 0.06974123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00793077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.