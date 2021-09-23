Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Wingstop also reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

NASDAQ WING traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.05. 246,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,020. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

In other Wingstop news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $551,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $742,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,032,000 after acquiring an additional 66,110 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $1,912,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.