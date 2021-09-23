WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 32,035 GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GoHealth by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in GoHealth by 57.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in GoHealth by 18.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in GoHealth by 127.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 649,410 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.52. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $16.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOCO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.