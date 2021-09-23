WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,882 Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,188,000 after acquiring an additional 345,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 341.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 206,562 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,156,000 after acquiring an additional 87,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after acquiring an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. Meredith Co. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. lifted their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meredith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

