WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 950 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter worth $186,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $303.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

