WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,814,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,469,000 after acquiring an additional 88,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,807,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nelnet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nelnet by 1,251.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 89,998 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nelnet alerts:

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,261,364. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.67. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a current ratio of 73.42.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $303.09 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.