WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,772 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Rogers were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 27.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

ROG opened at $185.25 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $215.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

