WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 142.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 100.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 61.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,368 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,554,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 18.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,152,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,234,000 after acquiring an additional 808,330 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLQT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In related news, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715 over the last 90 days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLQT opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.