WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading Up 1.2%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) shares shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.18 and last traded at $77.77. Approximately 54,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 122,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.88.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $70,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

