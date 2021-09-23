WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.61 Million

Brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce $243.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.50 million to $245.06 million. WNS reported sales of $214.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $991.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $985.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.68. 120,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $84.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in WNS by 27.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 252,930 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 18.4% in the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 0.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WNS by 38.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.