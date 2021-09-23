Woodcoin (LOG) Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $609,395.89 and approximately $62,516.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,475.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.40 or 0.07039414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00363038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $534.04 or 0.01228385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00114370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.74 or 0.00560645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.00 or 0.00526744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00330039 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

