Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $270.71 on Wednesday. Workday has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,503.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

