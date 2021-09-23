World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in WESCO International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

WCC opened at $113.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

